Sri Lanka on Tuesday backed the Indian government’s creation of a new Union Territory of Ladakh, noting it would be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a tweet, also said that the creation of Ladakh and the restructuring of Jammu and Kashmir are India’s internal matters.

“I understand Ladakh will finally become a Union Territory. With over 70 per cent Buddhist, it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India’s internal matters. I have visited Ladakh and it is worth a visit,” he tweeted.

India on Monday abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and announced dividing the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.