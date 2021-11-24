Owing to the rise in the covid cases, the German authorities are reportedly mulling to impose tougher Covid-19 restrictions in the country. Reports add that Germany may even opt for complete lockdown to contain the further spread of the virus.Also Read - New Zealand to Start Reopening Borders to World from January

To recall, country's health minister Jens Spahn has already issued a statement saying that by the end of winter "pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead." He also said that the infectious Delta variant made his bleak prediction "highly likely."

Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the heads of Germany's 16 federal states to decide upon stricter rules by Wednesday.

Covid infections hit a new record on Wednesday, with 66,884 new cases (a massive number for Germany and a big jump from the 45,326 new cases reported Tuesday) with the seven-day incidence rate passing 400 for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

