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Concern for China as Philippines to conduct first-ever BrahMos Missile firing; Procured as part of Delhi-Manila defence deal

Concern for China as Philippines to conduct first-ever BrahMos Missile firing; Procured as part of Delhi-Manila defence deal

The use of simulators eliminates the risk of accidents associated with handling live weaponry.

The BrahMos cruise missile can be launched from ships, aircraft, submarines, or land platforms.

New Delhi: The Philippine military is preparing to conduct a simulation firing of the BrahMos missile for the very first time. The BrahMos is considered the most powerful weapon in the Philippines’ arsenal. This simulation firing is scheduled to take place during the “Balikatan” military exercises. During this period, the Philippine Navy will execute the BrahMos simulation firing during the maritime strike phase of the drills. The Philippines has acquired the BrahMos missile specifically to serve as a deterrent and strike capability against China.

The Philippines and China share a long-standing territorial dispute regarding islands situated in the South China Sea. Balikatan is the largest annual bilateral military exercise conducted between the Philippines and the United States.

What is Missile Simulation Firing?

A missile simulation firing is a type of virtual exercise wherein soldiers practice tracking and destroying enemy targets using computer screens and the control panels of actual missile launchers. During this process, no live missiles are fired. The use of simulators eliminates the risk of accidents associated with handling live weaponry. It provides a realistic, combat-like experience without the need to expend expensive missiles and ammunition, thereby resulting in significant budgetary savings.

What the Philippine Military Stated

Major General Francisco Lorenzo, the Philippine Director of the Balikatan exercises, stated during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday that various capabilities would be utilized during this year’s Balikatan drills; however, he noted that specific details regarding the timing and nature of these operations could not be disclosed at this juncture. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Christian Wortman, the U.S. Director of the Balikatan exercises, confirmed the current presence of the Typhoon Medium Range Capability (MRC) missile system in the Philippines.

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India-Philippines BrahMos Missile Deal

The first BrahMos batteries were delivered in April 2024. A single battery typically consists of three to six launchers, along with surveillance and tracking equipment, as well as logistics support vehicles. The BrahMos cruise missile can be launched from ships, aircraft, submarines, or land platforms. It possesses a maximum speed of approximately Mach 2.8 (3,400 km/h) and is capable of carrying a warhead weighing between 200 and 300 kilograms. This missile was procured from India to address existing military vulnerabilities and gaps in the Philippines’ maritime control, anti-access/area-denial, and coastal and island defense operations.

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