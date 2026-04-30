Home

News

Concern for India: Terrorist organization TTP makes inroads in Bangladesh Air Force, recruits air force personnel

Concern for India: Terrorist organization TTP makes inroads in Bangladesh Air Force, recruits air force personnel

During interrogation by Pakistani authorities, the officer allegedly confessed that the TTP is in contact with several personnel within the Bangladesh Air Force.

(Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The presence of the Pakistani terrorist organization Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region bordering India’s eastern frontier has put security circles on high alert. The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has detained several of its own personnel, including two officers and numerous airmen. These arrests were made following a raid conducted by the BAF’s intelligence wing on its own airbase. The Bangladesh Air Force has launched a large-scale internal investigation into this matter.

BAF Officer Found at TTP Hideout

The investigation began when a BAF Warrant Officer, stationed at the Zahurul Haq Air Base in Chittagong, Bangladesh, went missing without leave for approximately two months. His mysterious disappearance sparked growing concern within internal security circles. Subsequently, Pakistani authorities tracked him down to a TTP hideout in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where he was arrested with the assistance of Pakistani officials.

Also Read: India-Bangladesh bilateral ties to improve soon? Tarique Rahman government urges India to restore visa services, Khalilur Rahman issues statement, says…

During interrogation by Pakistani authorities, the officer allegedly confessed that the TTP is in contact with several personnel within the Bangladesh Air Force. He provided details regarding a recruitment drive that had been underway within the BAF for months. Acting on these revelations, the Bangladesh Air Force’s intelligence wing launched an operation, conducting raids on three key bases. During these raids, several personnel were taken into custody. The bases targeted in the raids were as follows:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Zahurul Haq Air Base in Chittagong (near the Indian states of Mizoram and Tripura) A.K. Khandker Base in Kurmitola, Dhaka Matiur Rahman Base in Jessore (near the border with West Bengal)

Also Read: Why is Bangladesh’s intelligence chief going to Pakistan after his meeting with the RAW chief?

Imam of the Main Airbase Mosque Also Implicated

Bangladeshi authorities have identified Abdul Shakul, the Imam of the main mosque at the Zahurul Haq Air Base in Chittagong, as a key suspect. He was reportedly recruiting personnel for the TTP. It is believed that the group first established contact with him at least six months ago. The report states that at least 10 to 12 Air Force personnel, who had already been recruited by the TTP, fled the country after news of the infiltration broke. Information suggests that these personnel have travelled to Pakistan, Turkey, New Zealand, and Portugal.

Bangladesh’s security agencies have stepped up surveillance at key Air Force bases, including the AK Khandaker and Matiur Rahman bases. Preliminary investigations indicate that individuals from various units and squadrons may have had contact with the TTP network at different levels.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.