New Delhi: US Senator Elizabeth Warren on Saturday became the second Democrat, after Bernie Sanders, to voice concerns over the current security lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of abrogation of the special status to the region.

The 70-year-old, who is a Senator from Massachusetts, is among the Democrats to have announced her candidacy for the 2020 United States Presidential elections.

In a tweet, she said, “The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I’m concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.”

The US-India partnership has always been rooted in our shared democratic values. I'm concerned about recent events in Kashmir, including a continued communications blackout and other restrictions. The rights of the people of Kashmir must be respected.https://t.co/K7JDmAjQg7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 5, 2019

Earlier, at a rally last month, Sanders, the junior Senator from Vermont, had said that he was deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir. Calling on the Indian government to immediately lift the communication blockade, he said that the US should speak out boldly in support of ‘UN-backed peaceful resolution that supports the will of Kashmiri people.’

On August 5, in an unprecedented move, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, which also ended up losing its statehood. The announcement came after days of massive central troops build-up in the Kashmir Valley.

The US Presidential elections will be held in November 2020 with incumbent Donald Trump, who has already announced his candidature, seeking a second-consecutive as well as overall-term in office.