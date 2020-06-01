New Delhi: Even as the Chinese Foreign Ministry today stressed that the situation on India border is ‘stable and controllable‘, the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs expressed concerns at Chinese aggression, calling on Beijing to resolve its dispute with India using ‘diplomacy and existing mechanisms.’ Also Read - India-China Standoff: 'Both Countries Should Resolve The Issue Bilaterally,' Says Australia

Speaking today, Eliot Engel, Chairman, US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said, “I’m extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression along Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India-China border. China is demonstrating once again that it’s willing to bully its neighbours rather than resolve conflicts according to international law.” Also Read - 'China Using Sino-India Border Situation to Their Advantage,' Says US State Secy Mike Pompeo

Remarking that countries should all abide by same set of rules so that ‘we don’t live in a world where might makes right’, he further said, “I strongly urge China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India.”

Notably, China and India are currently involved in a standoff in at least four places in Ladakh. What began in early May as a series of skirmishes in Ladakh and north Sikkim, has now evolved into the situation that is currently prevailing across the LAC in Ladakh.

Both New Delhi and Beijing have already rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to broker a truce between the two nuclear-armed Asian giants.

Earlier today, Australia too urged India and China to resolve the issue ‘bilaterally.‘