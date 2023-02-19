Condition Of Former US President Jimmy Carter ‘Critical’, Cancer Spreads To His Liver And Brain
Jimmy Carter has decided to spend time with family members only.
POTUS Jimmy Carter: The condition of the former President of America, Jimmy Carter is stated to be critical. Due to this, he has decided to spend time with family members only. His family has issued a statement saying that he has now been shifted home from the hospital and would be treated at home only.
Jimmy Carter, 98, is today the oldest living president in US history. Carter was the President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He also received the Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2002. Carter has been suffering from a disease called melanoma, a type of skin cancer, for some time which has spread to his liver and brain.
Jimmy Carter visited India in January 1978 on a three-day tour when the Janata Party got a historic victory in the post-Emergency elections and Indira Gandhi was defeated.
Jimmy Carter’s visit helped in easing out the tensions between India and Pakistan following the India-Pakistan war in 1971 and India’s nuclear tests in 1974. Carter also visited Daulatpur Nasirabad, a village in Haryana. Since then, the name of that village was changed to Carterpuri.
