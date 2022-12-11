Condoms To Be Free For Young People In THIS Country In 2023

New Delhi: France is making condoms free of cost in pharmacies for people aged 18-25 in 2023, President Emmanuel Macron said. The move has been made to prevent unwanted pregnancies among young people. “It’s a small revolution for contraception,” Macron said during a health debate with young people in Fontaine-le-Comte.

Girls and women 25 and under already can get free birth control in France as part of government efforts to ensure that young people of all incomes can prevent unwanted pregnancy. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or specifically address access for transgender or nonbinary people.

Macron, who was France’s youngest-ever president when he was first elected in 2017 at age 39, also promised stepped-up efforts to prevent and test for HIV and other sexually transmitted viruses.

France’s state health care system covers some birth control costs but not all, and doctor appointments for low-income patients often require long waits. Abortions in France are available free for everyone.