‘Conflict will not be resolved by buying or not buying oil’: Jaishankar reacts on US sanctions bill for importing Russian oil

Dismissing US sanctions threats over Russian oil, EAM S Jaishankar stated that the Russia-Ukraine dispute requires diplomacy and negotiation rather than trade restrictions.

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S Jaishankar in Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved by restricting international purchases of Russian oil, minerals, or commodities. Speaking on proposed US sanction measures targeting nations importing Russian crude, Jaishankar stressed that lasting resolution requires direct dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations. He underlined the critical necessity of managing energy security for India’s population of 1.4 billion people, adding that both India’s practical requirements and Ukraine’s viewpoint deserve mutual respect.

“I think it’s also important that all of you get the challenges of providing for energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult. So, I would say, I mean, this is something where clearly the Ukraine side has its perspective, which we respect, and we have ours, which I would expect others to also respect,” Jaishankar said while responding to queries after his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

“But let me just add this. You know, this conflict, which is today in its third year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser. This conflict will be solved by dialogue, by diplomacy, and by negotiation. And that is why it is something we would encourage,” he added.

Last month, the US Senate passed a bipartisan bill that could authorise President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue importing Russian oil and gas. The legislation argues that such trade supports Moscow’s economy and helps finance its military operations in Ukraine.

The Senate passed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote. The legislation seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia and Iran and target countries that maintain significant energy trade with Moscow.

Under the bill, the US President would have the discretionary authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from the five largest buyers of Russian crude oil or natural gas. India remains among the largest buyers of Russian crude, alongside China.

The bill also proposes additional sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and entities linked to Russia’s war effort.

US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro, meanwhile, said President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a “very good working relationship” and would resolve issues related to tariffs linked to Russian oil.