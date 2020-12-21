New Delhi: As the United States administered its first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a nurse at a Connecticut hospital became one of the first people in to receive the shot. Mandy Delgado, who works for Hartford Healthcare, was administered the shot around 10:10 pm (IST). Also Read - Spine-Related Cases Have Increased Manifold Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Soon after getting the shot, Delgado said, "I'm excited. I feel privileged," amid a loud round of applause.

According to a news agency AFP, the first Moderna inoculations come after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced late Friday that it had granted emergency approval for the vaccine. It also comes exactly a week after the US, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine can be stored at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit), much lower than Pfizer’s vaccine which must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), making it easier to distribute.