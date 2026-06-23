‘Cool’ Europe reeling under severe heat wave, 18 die in France; several countries issue red heat warning

The warning indicates that the situation is serious enough to pose a risk to life even for healthy individuals and could disrupt transport, food and water supplies, energy systems, and businesses.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/cool-europe-reeling-under-severe-heat-wave-18-die-in-france-several-countries-issue-red-heat-warning-global-warming-san-sebastian-spain-england-wales-italy-germany-belgium-2-8454949/ Copy

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Several parts of Europe are facing an intense heatwave, severely affecting daily life, healthcare systems, and critical infrastructure. In France, 18 people, including two children, have died, while temperatures in San Sebastián, a city in northern Spain known for its mild climate, have soared to 40°C. Meanwhile, the UK’s Health Security Agency has issued a red heat-health warning for six regions in England — the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, South West, London, and East of England — from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Thursday.

The warning indicates that the situation is serious enough to pose a risk to life even for healthy individuals and could disrupt transport, food and water supplies, energy systems, and businesses.

Also Read: Who was Bharat Tiwari, the man whose encounter triggered political uproar in Bihar? SC orders independent probe

United Kingdom

This is only the second time the UK has issued a red heat warning. The first was in July 2022, when temperatures exceeded 40°C. According to meteorologists cited by The Guardian, temperatures in England and Wales could reach 38–40°C this week, potentially breaking the June record set in 1976. Scientists say the extreme heat is being driven by a “heat dome,” which traps hot air over Western Europe. Climate change is making such extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

France

France is facing an even more difficult situation, with red alerts covering more than half of the country. Approximately 39 million people are under the warning. At least 18 deaths have been reported since the weekend, including two young children who were found unconscious inside a car. In southwestern France, a nuclear power plant shut down one of its reactors because the river water used for cooling had become excessively warm.

Italy has issued red heat alerts for 12 cities.

Germany

In Germany, five people died in swimming-related accidents over the weekend after entering the water to escape the heat. At Frankfurt Airport, passengers experienced discomfort due to planes remaining on the runway for extended periods in high temperatures.

Spain

According to Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET, temperatures are running 5–10°C above normal, with northern regions experiencing anomalies exceeding 10°C. Even traditionally cooler areas such as San Sebastián are expected to see temperatures rise to around 40°C.

Also Read: West Bengal Budget: Suvendu government proposes new IIT and IIM for North Bengal, Tribal university to be established in Jhargram

Belgium

Belgium’s meteorological service has warned that the heat wave could last for up to a week, with temperatures potentially reaching record levels. In Paris, temperatures may climb to 38.4°C, which would mark the highest temperature ever recorded there in the month of June.