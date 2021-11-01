Glasgow: Prime Minister Modi on Monday during the COP 26 Climate Summit said that Indian schemes such as Nal Se Jal’, Clean India Mission, and Ujjawala have not only given adoption benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life. He further said, “We have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies and schemes.”Also Read - PM Narendra Modi in UK's Glasgow to Attend COP26, Bilateral Talks with PM Boris Johnson; Here's What Else on Agenda

PM Modi further added that many traditional communities have knowledge of living in harmony with nature. To make sure that this knowledge flows to the next generations, it should be added to the school's syllabus. Protection of lifestyle suitable to local conditions can also be an important part of adoption, added PM Modi.

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson meet up

Prior to this, he met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables, and clean technology, economy, and defence. This was the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson following the British Prime Minister’s twice-cancelled visit to India earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interaction, soon after the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit at COP26, was scheduled to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as a review of the 2030 Roadmap for stronger UK-India strategic ties signed by the two leaders during a virtual summit in May this year. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

He reiterated India’s commitment to closely working with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation, and adaptation of green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Discussions between PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson during the meet up

The two prime ministers discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, Counter-Terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience, and post-Covid global economic recovery. Prime Minister reiterated his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India soon.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch of Free Trade Agreement negotiations, the release said. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his desire to welcome Johnson in India soon, the release added. According to official sources, the relatively short interaction focussed on exchanging views and taking stock of the bilateral relationship.

“Both governments remain committed to the implementation of the Roadmap, within prescribed timelines. Accordingly, we are looking to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an Interim Agreement to be signed in March 2022 and eventually a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to schedule, by November 2022, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar, said ahead of the prime ministerial talks.

PM Modi stresses on Climate Change

PM Modi stressed that climate change is a huge challenge for the agriculture sector in developing nations, including India.

“Climate is a huge challenge for the farmers of developing nations including India. Cropping pattern is changing, untimely rains, floods and continuous storms are destroying crops. From sources of drinking water to affordable housing, all need to be made resilient against climate change, he said.

Talking about the importance of climate adaptation, Modi said it should be made the most vital part of the policies.

“Climate adaptation has to be made the most vital part of our policies. In India, policies like tap water for all, Clean India Mission and clean cooking fuel for all have given adaptation benefits to the needy as well as improved their quality of life, he said. “Even if the ways of adaptation are local, developing countries should get global support for it. India initiated the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI for global support to local adaptation. I urge the countries to join this initiative,” he added.

What is COP 26 Summit?

The UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, brings the major emitting countries to face to face with the countries most vulnerable to climate change. The World Leaders Summit will send a clear signal to negotiators to be as ambitious as possible and agree to a negotiated outcome that accelerates action this decade.

