Corona Cases Witness 80 Per Cent Rise Globally In 1 Month, New Omicron Variant Behind Surge: WHO

During the weekly update, WHO said that “1.5 million new corona cases” were reported between July 10 and August 6. This is 80% more than the last 28 days.

On Wednesday, the WHO had declared Omicron's sub-variant EG.5 or Eris as a 'variant of interest' in view of the increasing cases. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Corona Cases Rise Globally: There has been an 80% increase in new cases of Corona worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) gave this information on Friday. During the weekly update, WHO said that “1.5 million new corona cases” were reported between July 10 and August 6. This is 80% more than the last 28 days. However, the number of people who lost their lives from Corona decreased by 57% during this period.

The WHO warned that the real figure could be much higher because, at the time of Corona, more testing and monitoring were being done in all the countries, but now it is not the same. Due to less testing, the recorded cases of Corona may also decrease.

Western Pacific Witnesses 137% Increase In Corona Cases

According to WHO, there has been a 137% increase in cases of Corona infection in the Western Pacific region countries like Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and New Zealand. In the countries of the Northern Hemisphere such as America, Britain, France, and Japan, the number of cases has increased due to the heatwave.

Recently, WHO also confirmed the discovery of new variants of Omicron. According to experts, cases are likely to increase due to negligence in taking precautions, increasing heat, tourism, and less testing.

Eris Declared ‘Variant of Interest’

On Wednesday, the WHO had declared Omicron’s sub-variant EG.5 or Eris as a ‘variant of interest’ in view of the increasing cases. Of the Corona cases found in mid-July, 17% were of this variant. These were 7.6% more than in June. One case of the Eris variant was found in the United Kingdom on 31 July. Most cases of this variant are found in America, China, and Britain only.

Maharashtra Reports One Case Of Eris Variant

A few days ago, a case of this variant was also found in Maharashtra. According to the data of the state health department, the number of active cases of Covid increased from 70 at the end of July to 115 on 6 August. At the same time, according to the UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there have been 7 such cases of coronavirus that are linked to the Eris variant.

According to the data, 14% of the total cases of Covid are related to the Eris variant only. UKHSA says that Corona cases have spread more rapidly this week than last week.

Eris Variant Much More Dangerous

UKHSA said “we got an indication of the danger we could face from the EG.5.1 variant during Horizon Scanning on 3 July 2023 itself. Since then, we started keeping an eye on it”.

On 3 July it was seen as a monitoring signal, but due to the increasing number of genomes in the UK and its increasing speed in all countries, it was classified as Variant V-23JUL-01 on 31 July 2023. However, its symptoms have not been told yet.

Corona Was Removed From ‘Global Emergency’ In May

Corona was removed from the Global Emergency by the WHO in May this year. However, WHO Governor General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that even though Corona is no longer a global emergency, it does not mean that it is no longer a threat. The next pandemic will definitely come in the world and it can be more dangerous than Covid-19. In such a situation, we have to start preparations to tackle it right now.

