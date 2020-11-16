New Delhi: In yet another promising news on Coronavirus vaccine, US pharma giant Moderna Inc on Monday said that its experimental vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the virus spread based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. “This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” news agency AFP quoted Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel as saying. Also Read - Netherlands International Cricketer Reveals He's Working as Uber Eats Delivery Boy to Make Ends Meet, Tweet Goes Viral

A week ago, Pfizer Inc had announced 90 per cent efficacy. Taken together, these two vaccines are firmly on course to seek emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration if results hold out in final study results due soon. Also Read - COVID-19: India Records Lowest Daily Increase in Cases in 4 Months, Recovery Rate Improves to 93.09% | Key Points

The US is working with a portfolio of six vaccines, using three different platform technologies and two candidates from each platform: Messenger RNA, live viral vectors and recombinant protein. Also Read - Turning to Natural Alternatives For COVID-19 Treatment

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines use the messenger RNA platform, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University are on the live vector path while Novavax and Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline are building out their vaccine candidates on the recombinant protein platform.

Covid cases in the US crossed 11 million by November 15, with the latest 1 million coming in a week. The country’s death toll is the world’s highest – more than 246,000 at last count.

(With agency inputs)