New Delhi: The United States continues to be the worst-affected country due to coronavirus as it recorded 1,433 casualties in the last 24 hours, taking its overall death toll to well over 42,000, a tally maintained by Baltimore’s John Hopkins University showed. Also Read - Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Rises to 101 in Bangladesh, Total Cases at 2,948 Now

At 7,95,960, the US currently has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. This includes a death toll of 42,604, which, too, is the highest in the world, as well as 72,368 patients who have recovered.

This comes even as protests have erupted in some parts of the country, with demonstrators demanding an early end to the lockdown measures.

On a related note, France on Monday became the fourth nation to cross the 20,000 death toll mark, with its current death toll due to the virus standing at 20,265 in an overall COVID-19 tally of 1,14,657.

Italy and Spain, respectively, have the second and third-highest COVID-19 linked casualties in the world at 24,114 and 20,852. They two countries also have an overall tally of 1,81,228 and 2,00,210 coronavirus cases respectively.