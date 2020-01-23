New Delhi: With 17 killed and at least 571 battling with Coronavirus, China has put Wuhan under quarantine asking people not to leave the city without specific reasons. The move comes a day after the United States confirmed its first case of Coronavirus in Seattle. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus.

The #HongKong SAR government on Thursday confirmed the first case of #nCoV2019 in the city, following two highly suspected cases reported on Wed and Thur, respectively. pic.twitter.com/KDMiPGLNvO — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 23, 2020

Wuhan has ordered all residents to wear masks in public places, including in hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers and on public transportation in a move to prevent the spread of #nCoV2019, the city gov’t announced late Wed. pic.twitter.com/KulFkbFy7o — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) January 23, 2020

China’s People’s Daily newspaper tweeted that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10 AM and that train stations and the airport will shut down. It said that city buses, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses would also be temporarily closed, citing Wuhan authorities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) which held an emergency meeting on Wednesday in Vienna to deal with the global impact of the virus has extended the talks till Thursday to decide on whether the outbreak in China constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, like Ebola and Swine flu. Such a declaration, if made, will be seen as an urgent call for a coordinated international response in view of fears that millions of Chinese are travelling at home and abroad for the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival holidays starting from January 24.

While India has already issued a travel alert, some of the 700 students studying medicine and other courses around the city still stayed put while the majority of them left due to holidays. Seven new cases of Wuhan Coronavirus had been confirmed in Shanghai, the Commission said.

Wuhan residents have also been directed to wear masks to ensure that the virus is not spread. All local tourism agencies have been asked to suspend all business until February 8. All tours scheduled to start after January 30 will be cancelled.