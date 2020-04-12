New Delhi: The United States, which has overtaken Italy to become the country with the highest COVID-19 death toll, has now also become the first country to register 20,000 deaths due to coronavirus. Also Read - US Overtakes Italy to Become Country With Highest Coronavirus Deaths And Infections: Report

With 1,920 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's current death toll stands at over 20,500. It already has the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the world, with its current tally being well over five lakh.

The latest data has been compiled by Baltimore, Maryland-based John Hopkins University.

Earlier, the US was also the first country to register over 2,000 fatalities due to coronavirus, in a single day. It has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot in recent days, going well past both China, where the virus originated last December, as well as Italy.

The European nation currently has a COVID-19 tally of over 1.5 lakh positive cases, including nearly 19,500 casualties, thus itself inching towards the 20,000-death mark. China, meanwhile, has over 82,000 confirmed cases of which more than 3,000 have died.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, who has come under scrutiny for his ‘inept’ handling of the crisis, tweeted, “We will build it again,” in reference to rebuilding the country post the coronavirus pandemic.

WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2020

Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at over 17 lakh, including more than one lakh deaths.