New Delhi: Days after Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus, President of another Latin American country-Jeanine Anez of Bolivia-has announced that she has tested positive for the infection.

Anez, the interim president of her country, put out a tweet in this regard, informing that she will continue to work from isolation. In a video message attached to the tweet, she said that she will remain in quarantine for 14 days and take another test after that.

Notably, in recent days, four members of her cabinet had tested positive, after which, she said in her video message, she too took test for COVID-19 and turned out positive.

Her illness comes amid Bolivia gearing up for a general election in less than two months, despite the raging coronavirus pandemic. Thus far, the country, which has a population of 11 million (1.1 crore), has recorded a total of nearly 43,000 positive cases including over 1,500 deaths.

The 53-year-old Anez assumed interim presidency November after then-incumbent Evo Morales resigned and fled the country following three weeks of unrest over his controversial re-election.

Morales had stood for a potential fourth consecutive term despite the constitution limiting a President to two successive mandates.

