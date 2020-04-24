New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier this month was discharged from a London Hospital after being treated for coronavirus, is planning to return to work as early as Monday to take charge of the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, local media has reported. Also Read - After Getting Back to Work, Boris Johnson to Speak to Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II

Since being discharged, Johnson has been resting at Chequers, the country house of the British Prime Minister. In his absence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been chairing government meetings.

Notably, the 55-year-old New York born leader, who has been facing severe flak for his government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, revealed late last month that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Ten days later, he was shifted to hospital where, after his symptoms worsened, he was taken to intensive care.

Finally, after spending three days in intensive care, his condition improved, and he was shifted back to his ward and finally discharged on April 12.

On a related note, New Zealand national Jenny McGee, one of the two nurses singled out for praise by Johnson in his first video address after being discharged, expressed ‘shock’ at being name-checked by the British PM, adding that he received ‘no special treatment’ while hospitalised.

Luis Pitarma, a male nurse from Portugal, was the second nurse to have been acknowledged by Johnson. The two nurses, Johnson had said in his address, ‘were by my bedside when things could have gone either way.’

The UK currently has 1,38,078 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, including 18,738 casualties.