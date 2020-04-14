New Delhi: Hours after India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend its nationwide lockdown till April 27. The crucial decision was taken during the cabinet meeting in the country, Prime Minister’s Secretariat said on Tuesday. The government had imposed the nationwide lockdown till April 15. Also Read - Nepal Celebrates New Year Amidst Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus

The development comes at a time when the number of confirmed cases in Nepal has gone up to 14 as reported by Nepalese Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota. Also Read - Border Trade With Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar Continues Despite Ban on Movement

Nepal cabinet decides to extend their nationwide lockdown till 27th April: Prime Minister's Secretariat #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mSDqpjgxIN — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

However, Nepal has recorded zero deaths so far due to the coronavirus. The country has been under a complete lockdown since March 24 to curb the spread of deadly virus.

The country on Monday celebrated New Year 2077 as per the Bikram Era calendar amidst the nationwide lockdown.

In general, while celebrating the occasion, people throng temples, greet each other, and gather at restaurants, homes and picnic spots but this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is compelled to stay indoors.

Ahead of the celebrations, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged people to play the national anthem from home at 8 AM on the New Year day. He said to this as a tribute to those who are on the frontline in a fight against COVID-19. “Play the National Anthem,” Oli tweeted.

The PM also requested the people to extend respect to all the medics, security personnel, emergency service staff, cleaners, supermarket staff, and everyone else striving hard for the safety of Nepal and Nepalis.

Saying that Nepal was welcoming the New Year in a very difficult situation, Prime Minister Oli announced that the government would take patronage of people from all the sectors and classes who have gone through the hard impacts of the coronavirus.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has killed 114,215 people and infected over 1.8 million people.