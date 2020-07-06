New Delhi: Days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Health Minister Zafar Mirza, announced on Tuesday that he, too, has contracted the infection. Also Read - Coronavirus: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi Tests Positive, Says Will Continue to Work From Home

The minister, who is also the country’s point person on coronavirus, said that he has mild symptoms, adding that he has isolated himself and is taking all precautions.

He tweeted, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under medical advice, I have isolated myself at home and taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you”.

<327> I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 6, 2020

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had also tested positive for the Chinese-originated virus.

On a related note, Pakistan’s total coronavirus count has reached 2,33,526, including over 1.3 lakh recoveries and over 4,800 deaths. Majority of the cases have been reported from Sindh and Punjab, which have reported over 96,000 and nearly 82,000 positive cases respectively.

The capital, Islamabad, meanwhile has reported nearly 14,000 positive cases thus far.