New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently undergoing treatment at a London hospital after being admitted there last Sunday due to ‘persistent’ COVID-19 symptoms, has started taking ‘short walks,’ his office has said. Also Read - From Boris Johnson to Prince Charles, Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

In a statement, 10, Downing Street also said, “The Prime Minister has spoken to his doctors. He thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.” Also Read - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson's Condition Improves, Moved Out of Intensive Care

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease,” the statement further stated. Also Read - Boris Johnson Remains in ICU For Third Day, Officials Says His Condition is 'Stable'

Earlier, Johnson, was shifted to intensive care after his symptoms for the virus worsened. He was moved out of intensive care three days later, after his condition improved.

The 55-year-old Johnson, who is currently expecting his first child with fiance Carrie Symonds, had announced late last month that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Follwoing this he went into self-isolation, which was to come to an end on April 3, i.e a week later.

However, on the day, he announced that he would continue to stay in self-isolation as he ‘still had a temperature.’

The United Kingdom’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 73,758, including 8,958 casualties.