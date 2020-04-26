New Delhi: The United States on Saturday witnessed 2,494 fresh casualties due to coronavirus, which took its death toll due to the contagious virus to 53,5111, news agency AFP quoted figures maintained by Baltimore, Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1,258 New Casualties, US Death Toll Breaches 50,000 Mark

The US’ overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 9,36,293, a figure, which also includes, besides the death toll, over a lakh patients who have been cured.

The death toll on Saturday, notably, almost doubled from that on Friday, when 1,258 patients lost their lives and the overall fatalities went past 50,000. Significantly, this was the country’s lowest single-day casualty figures in nearly three weeks.

On Thursday, however, it had recorded 3,176 deaths due to the infection, one of the highest single-day death toll in the US, as well as anywhere in the world.

With these figures, the US continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases, as well as death toll, in the world. Italy, Spain and France, too, continue to be badly affected by COVID-19.

Earlier this week, in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic, President Donald Trump, who has come under intense scrutiny for his handling of the crisis, had signed an executive order prohibiting immigration to the country for two months.