New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised last Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, was on Thursday moved out of intensive care after spending three days there.

Johnson, who is receiving treatment at London's St. Thomas Hospital, was moved to intensive care after his symptoms for the infection worsened.

In a statement, 10, Downing Street said, "The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery."

“He is in extremely good spirits,” the statement further stated.

Reacting to the development, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!”

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Earlier, Johnson had revealed on his Twitter account late last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was scheduled to come out of self-isolation on April 3, a week after testing positive, but said that he would be extending his self-isolation as he was still running a temperature.C

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for Johnson as the latter undergoes treatment, said that it was too early to ease restrictions on public activities, which were imposed on March 23 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Thus far, over 65,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in UK, of which nearly 8,000 have died.