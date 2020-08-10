Rio de Janeiro: Brazil has registered over 100,000 deaths and more than 3 million cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has reported. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Cross 1.45 Lakh-mark, Kejriwal Says Situation Under Control | Top Developments

The Ministry of Health on Saturday stated that in the last 24 hours, 905 more deaths and 49,970 new cases were reported, bringing the national death toll to 100,477 and total caseload to 3,012,412, Xinhua reported.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected during the pandemic, with 25,016 deaths and 621,731 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 14,070 deaths and 178,524 cases.

Brazil is one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic, second only to the US, both in terms of the caseload and death toll.