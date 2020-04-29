New York: The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has crossed the 1-million mark, with total cases rising to 1,010,717 on Wednesday, AFP reported. According to the tally, a total of 58,365 deaths related to the disease have been recorded in the country. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 3 Million; Trump Says US Coronavirus Deaths Could Reach 70,000

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 291,996 cases and 22,668 deaths, followed by New Jersey where 111,188 cases and 6,442 deaths have been reported. Also Read - Trump Blames China Again, Says US Doing 'Serious Investigation' Against it For COVID-19 Outbreak

Other states with over 40,000 cases include Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania, according to the CSSE. Also Read - Twitter Blocks Trends on US Prez Donald Trump's Controversial COVID-19 Cure, Refuses to Take Down Videos

Meanwhile, the US has sought to blame China, the country where the disease first emerged, for its COVID-19 response. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that it has launched a “very serious investigation” into it.

“We are not happy with China, we are not happy with that whole situation, because we believe it could have been stopped at the source,” Trump said, adding, “It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world. So, we’ll let you know at the appropriate time, but we are doing serious investigations.”

(With inputs)