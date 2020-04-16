Washington: The death toll from Coronavirus infection in the United States has crossed 30,000-mark, a report by AFP said. Total COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 6,40,000. According to the report, the deadly infection has claimed the lives of 30,990 people in the country so far. Also Read - Shutdown in New York State Extended Till May 15 to Contain Spread of Coronavirus

New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, has reported over 14,000 deaths alone. Further, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo today extended the state’s shutdown till May 15. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Rise to 6,919; 58% Cases Locally Transmitted

After US, Italy has the highest death toll at 21,645. Also Read - In a First, UK Parliament to Use Zoom For Historic Virtual COVID-19 Sittings

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that America has “passed the peak” of new COVID-19 cases and predicted some states would reopen this month, even as the country currently accounted for the highest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the world, reports said.

At a daily White House press briefing, Trump had said: “While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working.

Notably, millions of Americans have lost their jobs due to lockdown measures across the country, and unemployment numbers are at record levels. Retail sales dropped by 8.7 per cent in March, the biggest decline since tracking began in 1992, according to government data released on Wednesday.