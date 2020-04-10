Washington: The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed lives of more than 16,000 people in the United States, leaving over 4.6 lakhs infected so far. In the past 24 hours, 1,783 people have died owing to the disease. The New York metropolitan area, comprising the adjoining New Jersey and Connecticut, alone account for more than 9,000 and 2,20,000 cases respectively. Also Read - After Trump, Brazilian President Bolsonaro Thanks PM Modi For 'Timely Help' With Hydroxychroloquine to Treat Covid-19

Globally, over 1.5 million people have been infected so far by the virus and the fatalities stands at nearly 95,000. The United States accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the all the COVID-19 positive cases and over 17 per cent of all fatalities.

By Thursday, nearly all of America — 97 per cent of the 220 million population — are under stay-at-home order. President Donald Trump has notified major disaster declaration for almost all the 50 States.

In New York City, which is considered the financial capital of the world and has one of the best health facilities, more than 800 deaths were reported in one day alone, taking the fatalities to a record 7,067.

New York Governor Andrew Cumo, however, asserted that COVID-19 now appears to have reached its peak in the city, where the number of new patients to hospitals have started coming down. Strict enforcement of mitigation measures including maintaining social distancing, he said, is having an impact nationwide.

“As such they now are projecting far less death — around 60,000 — due to coronavirus than earlier projections of between one and two lakhs,” he said.

Not only has the Pandemic devastated the US economy, 16 million workers have also been rendered jobless in just three weeks.

The air flight traffic has dropped by 96 percent and in just three weeks alone 6.6 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits, a figure which reflects on the dire straight of the US economy.

The latest unemployment figures reflect that the USD 2 trillion relief package has not worked so far.

But Trump exuded confidence that the economy is going to bounce back in the coming months.

I think the economy is going to do very well… i think our country, from an economic standpoint, will end up being stronger than ever. We have tremendous stimulus. We have tremendous stimulus plans. We have things in the works that are going to really, I think, fire the country, he asserted.

What’s going to happen is we’re going to have a big bounce rather than a small balance. But we will be back and I think, honestly, I think our country is going to be back from an economic standpoint, he said in response to a question.

(With PTI inputs)