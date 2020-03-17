New Delhi: Amid growing coronavirus cases across the globe, US researchers gave first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. The said ‘vaccine’, code-named mRNA-1273, was developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi to Address First All-Party Meet Today; Trinamool to Skip

If reports are to be believed, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle begin an ‘anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time’. Jennifer Haller, a 43-year-old woman of Seattle, an operations manager at a tech company, received the injection inside an exam room. Also Read - Jos Buttler Raises Over £65,000 By Auctioning His 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final Jersey

Haller, the mother of two teenagers, termed it an ‘amazing opportunity’ for her to ‘do something’. Also Read - China Lifts 73-day Lockdown in Wuhan, The Origin Point of Pandemic; 'Not Time to Completely Lower Guard,' Warn Experts

Yesterday I spoke with the great American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives. We are confident that supply will continue to meet demand nationwide. These beacons of our community will remain open for you, no matter what. We are working hard to remove any barriers to that effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, at a press conference, praised how quickly the research had progressed.

“Yesterday I spoke with the great American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives. We are confident that supply will continue to meet demand nationwide. These beacons of our community will remain open for you, no matter what. We are working hard to remove any barriers to that effort!”, tweeted the US President.

“I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbors by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials. Together we will stay strong and overcome this challenge,” Trump wrote in another tweet.

Notably, 1,50,000 people have been infected worldwide by the virus which originated in China last December and has claimed the lives of over 6,500 people.