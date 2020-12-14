New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the first shot of Covid vaccine has been administered in the country. He congratulated everyone for the purpose. Also Read - Sputnik V: Coronavirus Vaccine of Russia Shows 91.4% Efficacy in Clinical Trials, May Offer 2-year Protection

Giving this piece of information, he said in a tweet, 'First vaccine given in America, congratulations to America, congratulations to the world.'

Notably, a nurse of New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the shot live on television shortly before 9:30 AM.

The development comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week issued emergency use authorisation (EAU) to the vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to combat the disease that has killed over 294,000 people in the country.

“Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle. We have delivered a safe and effective medicine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all. I am thrilled to report that the FDA has authorised the Pfizer vaccine,” Trump had said in a video soon after the FDA approval.