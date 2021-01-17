Coronavirus Latest News: In another piece of bad news from China, Coronavirus has been detected in some samples of ice cream in the eastern region, prompting authorities to seize the potentially contaminated products. Also Read - AIIMS Worker Suffers Allergic Reaction After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine, Admitted to ICU

The Daqiaodao Food Co Ltd, situated in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus, a city government statement said. There was no indication that anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch were yet to be sold, the government said. Almost 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas, it said.

The authorities said the coronavirus survived in ice cream because of the cold temperature. They believe the virus reached the ice cream through an infected person.

The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

The Chinese government has suggested the disease, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, came from abroad and has highlighted what it says are discoveries of the coronavirus on imported fish and other food, though foreign scientists are skeptical.

China, meanwhile, reported 109 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday, two-thirds of them in a northern province that abuts Beijing, and no deaths.

There were 72 new cases in Hebei province, where the government is building isolation hospitals with a total of 9,500 rooms to combat an upsurge in infections, according to the National Health Commission.

China had largely contained the virus that first was detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 but has reported hundreds of new infections since December. The country’s health commission on Saturday blamed them on travellers and imported goods it said brought the virus from abroad.

China’s death toll stands at 4,653 out of 88,227 total cases.

(With inputs from agencies)