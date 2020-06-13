New Delhi: With no end to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic in sight, the number of fatalities due to the Chinese-originate virus have crossed the 4.25 lakh-mark out of the more than 7.6 lakh cases reported from across the world thus far. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Centre Likely to Rollback Use of HCQ in Combination With Azithromycin, New Protocol Soon

While the United States continues to lead both in terms of deaths and the overall number of cases, Brazil has overtaken the United Kingdom to have the second-highest death toll in the world. While the US has over 1.1 lakh deaths in a total of over two million cases, Brazil, with 41,828 deaths, overtook the UK, which has thus far reported a total of 41,481 deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus: These Are Top 10 Indian Cities Carrying COVID Burden | Check List

Italy (34,223) and France (29,374) have the fourth and fifth-highest death tolls in the world respectively. Thus, the countries with five worst COVID-19 death tolls in the world are: (i) USA, (ii) Brazil, (iii) UK, (iv) Italy and (v) France. Also Read - Corona Emergency: India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark, PM Modi to Consult New Strategies With Chief Ministers

Europe has registered over 1.8 lakh deaths from nearly 2.4 lakh cases, but the epidemic is progressing most rapidly in Latin America, where there have been a total of 76,343 deaths recorded from 1.56 lakh cases.

In terms of the overall number of cases, the US is followed by Brazil, which has nearly 8.3 lakh total cases. Russia (5.1 lakh), India (over three lakh) and the UK (2.9 lakh) round off the top five.