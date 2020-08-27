New Delhi: Not just India’s urban landscape, the coronavirus has spread deep into the interiors of the country and has affected the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Also Read - Supreme Court Declines Plea to Stop Patanjali From Using 'Coronil' Name For Its Medicine

As per updates, at least 10 people have been infected with the virus and six of them have recovered from the infection. Also Read - Dressed in Saree, Robot 'Zafira' Scans Customers For Masks & Dispenses Sanitiser at Tamil Nadu Store

The spread of coronavirus in the island fuels concerns about the safety of the group and other indigenous people in the remote archipelago. Also Read - Russia Begins Trials of Second Coronavirus Vaccine, Likely to Approve by Late September | Read Here

These coronavirus cases were detected when health officials visited the island and carried out RT-PCR test on all members of the tribe.

The infected people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Port Blair and once they complete 10 days without symptoms, they will be sent back to their island and there they will remain in home quarantine.

Once living only on hunting, now the Great Andamanese tribe is dependent on governmental facilities such as PDS ration, health care and education.

They have been categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) by the Central government and the Great Andamanese at present has a population of 50-60 people. All of them reside in the Strait Island.

As per updates, the COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 2,945 on Wednesday as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Union territory’s coronavirus death toll to 37.

As many as 139 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the islands to 2,231.

(With inputs from agencies)