Baghdad: At least 44 people have been killed and around 67 others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a Covid-19 isolation ward at a hospital in Iraq’s southern city of Nassiriya. The blaze at the Al-Hussein hospital was brought under control hours later on Monday, said reports. The cause of the fire is still unclear, but initial reports suggest it began after an oxygen tank exploded.Also Read - Jio Leads Airtel In April Users, Vodafone Idea, BSNL Witness Decline; Details Here

The officials said all those who died suffered severe burns during the blaze at al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiryah. The officials said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit, but did not provide more detail. Another health official in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, said the fire erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded. The Health Ministry has not provided an official account of the cause of the fire. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Indian Players to Undergo Testing After Receiving Second Dosage of Vaccination

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds, said two medical officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Also Read - Rannvijay Singha- Prianka Welcome Baby Boy in Style, Makes His Shoe Game Strong- See Pics

Death toll from fire at COVID-19 hospital in southern Iraq city of Nasiriyah rises to at least 40.

Our condolences to their families and friends. pic.twitter.com/WRizTMzCLF — Yazidi الايزيدية (@Ezidi2) July 12, 2021



Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began. Maj. Gen. Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq’s civil defense, said in comments to the press that the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire.

It was the second time a large fire has killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year. At least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze. That incident brought to light widespread negligence and systemic mismanagement in Iraq’s hospitals. Doctors have decried lax safety rules, especially around oxygen cylinders.

Iraq is in the midst of another severe COVID-19 wave. Daily coronavirus rates peaked last week at 9,000 new cases.