New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently recovering from coronavirus at a London Hospital after being admitted there last week, on Saturday thanked the National Health Service (NHS) staff at the hospital for looking after him, in what was his first public statement since being moved out of intensive care on Thursday.

"I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," the statement from the 55-year-old New York-born leader said.

Johnson, who late last month revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, was last Sunday admitted to London's St. Thomas Hospital with 'persistent' symptoms of COVID-19 and was, a day later, rushed to intensive care after his symptoms 'worsened.'

Earlier, he was scheduled to come out of self-isolation on April 3, a week after revealing that he had COVID-19, but was forced to continue as he was ‘still running a temperature.’

In a related development, his half-brother Max Johnson, in a statement to CNN, criticised the treatment Johnson receieved in the days leading up to his hospitalisation.

The UK on Saturday recorded 917 deaths, thus taking its death toll due to the virus to 9,875. Its overall COVID-19 tally currently stands at 78,991.