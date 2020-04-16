New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is surging, reports have emerged that on April 9 a special Pakistan International Airlines flight was arranged to fly back the family members of a minister from London to Lahore. According to Geo News, there are about 400 Pakistanis stranded. Also Read - Google Thanks Food Service Workers With a Doodle

"All the plugs were pulled out and special arrangements were made for that flight to take passengers from the Heathrow Airport in London to Islamabad Airport in Pakistan because family members of a minister and some other dignitaries wanted to leave London on an urgent basis," a source said to Geo news.

There were many empty seats on the flight, but no passenger was allowed to travel as social distancing was being maintained. Plus, the authorities said that there are no quarantine arrangements at Pakistani airports.

A spokesman of Pakistan High Commission confirmed Geo News that it had passed lists of stranded passengers to the PIA. “Only those passengers were added in the list who were recommended by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and PIA’s head office,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan closed its airspace on March 21.

Another report has claimed that at least 175,000 people in Pakistan have been denied testing for coronavirus as they didn’t meet the criteria.