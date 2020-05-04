New Delhi: The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay down a solid plan for the government to come up with an exit strategy to ease restrictions on the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by next week. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gujarat: On Day 1 of Lockdown 3.0, Yet Another Protest by Migrants in Surat | Watch

Addressing the press on Sunday, Johnson's Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said that the UK "must carry on" until the Prime Minister reveals how social distancing measures, which were first imposed on March 23, will be relaxed.

"His comprehensive plan will explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, how we can travel to work more safely, and how we can make life in the workplace safer," the Minister said.

The relaxations will be announced by the British government based on five major tests. These include – the number of cases falling, a declining death rate, the NHS being prepared and measures in place to stop a second peak of the virus.

“We are consulting with employers and unions, professionals, and public health experts to establish how we can ensure that we have the safest possible working environments and the Prime Minister will be saying more later this week,” Gove said.

The easing of restrictions is also being planned keeping in mind the mental and emotional well-being of people amid the pandemic, as well as economic activity.

The minister, however, also warned that relaxing the restrictions prematurely would be the “worst thing to do”, as it could risk a second spike in the disease which has so far infected 187,842 people in the country and killed 28,520 others.

Lockdown restrictions in the UK were first put in place on March 23, and extended by at least three weeks on April 16.