New Delhi: Nearly 3.8 million American workers who lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States have now sought US employment aid as global tally of the deadly infection rises to over 30 million. Also Read - Home Ministry Asks States to Ensure Uninterrupted Movement of Trucks, Says no Need of Separate Pass

Amid a worldwide recession that is worse than the Great Depression, the US is facing a more serious unemployment crisis that has led to as many as 30 million job losses. Economists have even claimed that the unemployment rate for April could be as high as 20 per cent. Also Read - Battling Profitability, Reliance Industries Announces 50% Salary Cut For Employees

The layoffs that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic amount to nearly one out of every six workers in the country, totalling to more than the population of Texas or Chicago. Also Read - Ravi Shastri And Co. Share Tricks of Trade With NCA Coaches to Discuss Future Roadmap Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Notably, earlier this month, the Congress party in India had brought to attention the job losses of Indians in America.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had urged the central government to hold talks with the Trump administration and prevent more Indians from becoming unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the world’s largest economy.

The US has a total of 1,065,739 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, including over 61,000 deaths.