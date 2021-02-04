Kuwait City: Kuwait will stop the entry of non-citizens to the country for a period of two weeks in a latest effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, a government spokesman announced. Also Read - More Than 21% Indians May Have Had COVID-19, Shows Latest Sero-survey; Large Population Still Vulnerable

Tareq Al-Mezrem made the announcement after an extraordinary meeting of the Kuwaiti government which was held Wednesday evening to discuss the public health situation and the latest developments related to the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported. The two-week ban will start on February 7, he said.

In addition, the government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 PM and 5 AM, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, also starting from February 7 for up to a month which can be extended, he said.

All activities in sports clubs, gyms, salons, and spa centres will also be suspended, he said, noting that all celebration activities, including the national day, will be prohibited.

Kuwait’s Covid-19 cases has increased 167,410, while the death toll stood at 961, the Health Ministry said.