Gap In Testing, Vaccination Might Pave Way For New COVID variant to Emerge Again, Warns WHO

The WHO, however, noted that 90% of the world's population now has some level of immunity to the virus owing to prior infection or vaccination.

The statement from the WHO chief comes at a time when China is witnessing a spike in COVID infections across the country.

Coronavirus Latest News Today: The World Health Organisation on Friday issued a note of caution and said gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality.

"Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality"-@DrTedros #COVID19 https://t.co/xmn2aJ2EWs — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 2, 2022

However, the world health agency noted that 90% of the world’s population now has some level of immunity to the virus owing to prior infection or vaccination.

“We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we’re not there yet,” Tedros said.

One year of Omicron was completed last week and pointing out the same, the WHO chief said, “Omicron has proved to be significantly more transmissible than Delta, and continues to cause significant mortality due to the intensity of transmission”

“Since its emergence, it has continued to evolve. Today, there are over 500 sublineages of Omicron circulating”

And even as COVID seems to be causing less serious infection and people tend to take it lightly, the WHO chief warns against that approach and said, “The number of weekly COVID19 deaths reported to WHO has declined slightly over the past 5 weeks, but over 8,500 people lost their lives last week – which is not acceptable three years into the pandemic, when we have so many tools to prevent infections and save lives”.