COVID Cases Rise Again: Singapore, Indonesia Make Face Mask Mandatory at International Airports

Coronavirus Latest Update: The Indonesian government has urged the citizens to put a hiatus on their travel plans to areas that are reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases, complete their two-dose vaccination.

Many Southeast Asian countries are witnessing sharp surge in COVID cases in the recent weeks.

Coronavirus Latest Update: Various Southeast Asian countries have imposed restrictions and made face mask mandatory amid rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the recent weeks. International travellers and locals in these countries have been asked to wear face masks at the airport again. As part of the strict measures, there will be a temperature scanner as well at the airports.

These countries are aiming at slowing down the variety of germs, like Covid variants, flu, pneumonia and other respiratory pathogens, that has the potential to stress the healthcare system.

COVID Cases Rise in Singapore

Talking about the reason for the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, Singapore, said, “The increase in cases could be due to a number of factors, including waning population immunity and increased travel and community interactions during the year-end travel and festive season,” on its website.

“Cases infected with JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86, currently account for over 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in Singapore. While BA.2.86 and its sublineages have been classified as a Variant of Interest by the World Health Organization since 21 November 2023, there are currently no indications, globally or locally, that BA.2.86 or JN.1 are more transmissible or cause more severe disease than other circulating variants,” the MOH added.

COVID Cases Rise in Indonesia

The Union Health Ministry in Indonesia has urged the citizens to put a hiatus on their travel plans to areas that are reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases, complete their two-dose vaccination, wear masks and wash their hands and stay home should they fall sick.

As per the Straits Times newspaper, Indonesian officials have reinstalled thermal scanners at some border checkpoints. Batam ferry terminal and Jakarta’s main international airport are among them.

COVID Cases Rise in Malaysia

Covid cases have almost doubled in a week in Malaysia, increasing to 6,796 in the week ended December 2 from 3,626 the previous week. In the wake of these developments, Malaysian Authorities have said the spread is under control and isn’t troubling healthcare system, according to SCMP report.

