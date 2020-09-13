New Delhi: A Chinese virologist has claimed that the COVID virus was made in government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan. In a video interview, Dr. Li-Meng Yan also claimed that she has a scientific proof regarding the virus origin. She also stressed that when she had alerted the Chinese authorities of the impending danger due to the virus, but they did not pay heed to her warnings. Also Read - UP School Reopening News: Many Schools Found to be Functioning on The Sly For Past 2 Weeks | Read on

Notably, several theories have come up in the past six months regarding the origin of the virus. However, the scientific community across the world has suggested that the COVID emerged from a bat-borne virus. Also Read - Kolkata Has Only 1 Containment Zone Despite 500 COVID Cases Coming to Light Daily, This Official Answers Why

China, where the first case of coronavirus came to light last year, has maintained that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan. The Chinese virologist dismissed the claim as “a smokescreen.” Also Read - Government Likely to Address India-China Border Tension During Parliament Monsoon Session

“This virus is not from nature,”WION quoted Yan as saying. “The genome sequence is like a human finger print. So based on this you can identify these things. I use the evidence … to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the only ones who made it.”

Yan is currently in the US and has been researching on the virus since the last year. She said she was being threatened by the authorities in China, so, she had to flee to the US following safety concerns.

Over 28,774,000 people have fallen ill due to Coronavirus across the world, according to official counts.