New Delhi: The fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic may not be won with a one-off lockdown across the globe and a repeated measures for social distancing may be required till 2022, a Harvard study reported on Tuesday.

In a paper published under Harvard's journal Science, a team of scientists noted that COVID-19 may become a seasonal affair with a higher transmission rate in the cold months.

It, however, also depends on the level of immunity acquired by the earlier infection and how long the virus can last, the paper stated.

“We found that one-time social distancing measures are likely to be insufficient to maintain the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 within the limits of critical care capacity in the United States,” lead author Stephen Kissler said, as quoted by AFP.

Until the time a vaccine is developed to cure the infectious disease, widespread testing of the virus would be required to understand the threshold of the infection to re-trigger social distancing.

Notably, social distancing is one of the most crucial steps to prevent the surge of coronavirus. However, it is only a temporary preventive solution.

The scientists also noted that too much social distancing could also become a challenge as no population immunity will be built that way.

Remarkably, in China, where it all began, the virus has begun a second wave of infections after curing most cases. So, it can be clearly stated that the virus is here to stay. Scientists across the globe are putting in their heart and soul to develop a vaccine for the contagion, but so far there has been no success.