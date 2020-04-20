New Delhi: The United States on Sunday recorded a total of 1,997 coronavirus-linked deaths, taking its death toll due to the fatal infection to 40,585, a tally maintained by Baltimore, Maryland-based John Hopkins University showed. Also Read - COVID-19: Trump Says China 'Could Face Consequences' if 'Knowingly Responsible' For Virus

These casualties are among 7.6 lakh COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

The coronavirus-linked death toll in the US is the highest in the world, followed by Italy’s 23,660 (in a tally of nearly 1.8 lakh cases), Spain’s 21,238 (almost two lakh cases) and France’s 19,718 (1.12 lakh cases).

Almost half of the death toll in the US was recorded in New York, whose Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the outbreak three is now ‘on the decline.’ There were 507 new deaths in New York on Sunday, down from a high of more than 700 a day.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who last week unveiled to the Governors a three-phase plan to reopen the country, are likely to be told by Governors of the hardest-hit states that ‘it is too soon to open the economy.’

This is despite demonstrations in multiple US cities, with protesters demanding an end to the stay-at-home orders, which, they say, have pummelled the country’s economy.