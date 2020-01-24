New Delhi: Amid widespread panic over coronavirus, Nepal has confirmed the first case of the virus on Friday, the day on which two persons returning from China were kept under observation in Mumbai.

According to reports, a 32-year-old youth who recently returned from China was admitted to the Sukraraj Tropical and infectious Disease Hospital after he complained of high fever. A swab sample was sent to Hong Kong and it was confirmed, Nepal’s ministry for health and population said.

As many as 20,844 passengers from 96 flights have been screened for novel coronavirus symptoms in India as of January 24, a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. On Friday, 4082 passengers were screened in 19 flights. In Kerala, two people are under observation — one in Kochi and the other in Thiruvananthapuram.

AIIMS, Delhi has said that it is equipped to handle coronavirus patients. An isolation ward has been set up and beds are ready for any suspected case of novel coronavirus infection, Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Delhi director said on Friday. Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has so far killed 25 people and affected 830 in China. According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Strict guidelines have been issued all international airports in major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.