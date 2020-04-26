New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country, the Nepal government on Sunday decided to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 7. The decision to extend the lockdown by 10 days was taken during a meeting of Council of Ministers. Also Read - Cleaning Everest: Nepal Government Employs Sherpas to Retrieve Trash-Dead Bodies From Himalaya Trekking Routes Amid COVID-19

The move from the government came as the coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday rose to 51 after two more people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that two people, both aged 51 of Birgunj sub-metropolitan city, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister further updated that the coronavirus tests have been conducted on 9,931 people in the country and of the total COVID-19 infected cases, 16 people have recovered so far.

Part of the precautionary measure, the Nepal government on Saturday restricted the operation of international and domestic flights until May 15.