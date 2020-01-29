New Delhi: Moments after IndiGo airlines’ announcement, state-run carrier Air India on Wednesday cancelled some of its flights to China due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 130 people. Many international airlines had also suspended flights to and from the affected regions in China fearing the rise of the epidemic.

“Air India has decided to cut the frequency of Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi to three days only from 31st January to 14th February. Now between these days, a maximum of 7 flights may operate from Delhi and Hong Kong,” said Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar in a public statement.

Earlier this evening, Air India had announced that it would suspend its flights on Delhi-Shanghai route from January 31 to February 14.

Meanwhile, IndiGo suspended its flights between Delhi and Chengdu, and Bengaluru-Hong Kong from till February 20. It will, however, continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight it is “monitoring on a daily basis”.

The government has also advised crew members and passengers on flights operated between India and South East Asia to wear N95 masks.

Warning of an upcoming financial hit from the China virus outbreak, several automaking companies to Starbucks, McDonalds and Apple also announced to stop travel to China shutting down nearly 2,000 restaurants out of 4,292 stores it operates in the country.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the total number of patients in serious condition stands at 1,239, while 103 people were discharged. So far, 9,239 suspected cases have been detected and about 60,000 people have been in contact with patients.