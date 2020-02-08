New Delhi: With 86 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has climbed to 722 and the number of confirmed cases rose to 34,546 on Saturday.

The Chinese health authorities have also received reports of 4,214 new confirmed cases of n-CoV infection. Of the total 86 deaths, 81 were reported from Hubei Province, two from Heilongjiang and one each from Beijing, Henan and Gansu.

Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission has stated that 1,280 patients became seriously ill on Friday and 510 people were discharged from hospital after recovery. “The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 34,546 by the end of Friday”, the commission said, noting that a total of 722 people had died of the disease.

Furthermore, it added that 6,101 patients remained in severe condition, and 27,657 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The fresh fatalities came to light a day after Chinese president Xi Jinping assured his US counterpart that China was ‘fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic’ and ‘the long-term trend of country’s economic development for the better will not change’.

Notably, President Xi had yesterday dialed Trump and emphasised that ‘they have spared no effort in fighting the epidemic’.