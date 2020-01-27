Hong Kong: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, China has extended the Lunar New Year holiday even as the big businesses were shut down, in order to contain the spread of the virus. Further, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also paid a visit to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus risen to 80. Further, the number of people infected with the SARS-like virus has reached 2,744, prompting authorities to expand travel lockdown to combat the widespread.

This new virus has become a cause of global concern due to its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which claimed the lives of hundreds of people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Besides, India is also examining ‘all options’ with China to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students. Yesterday, New Delhi opened a third hotline in view of ‘large number’ of phone calls from the Indians who are mostly students, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

“In view of the large number of calls received in the two hotline numbers set up by @EOIBeijing in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection, @EOIBeijing has decided to open a third hotline number +8618610952903,” the Embassy tweeted.

The other two hotline numbers are 8618612083629 and 8618612083617, the Embassy said.