New Delhi: China continued to reel under deadly coronavirus with the death toll due to the outbreak sharply rising to 106 on Tuesday. Besides, 1,300 new cases have been detected, after which the total number of confirmed cases in China climbed to more than 4,000.

Following the epidemic, China’s Ministry of Education (MOE) has postponed the 2020 spring semester for schools. Though the exact opening dates of the new semester for colleges and universities were not announced, the MOE, however, indicated that the decisions should be made depending on their localities.

The ministry has also released a circular in this regard. The new semester opening dates for universities and colleges under local authorities’ administration, middle and primary schools, as well as kindergartens, should be decided by local education authorities.

Meanwhile in India, Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting to review the situation arising out of the epidemic. During the meeting, it was decided that the External Affairs Ministry will approach the Chinese authorities for the safe evacuation of Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan. Ministry of Health will also make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively.

Earlier on Monday, a 32-year-old Thailand national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, died in a private hospital in West Bengal. Hospital authorities said the woman was admitted to the hospital at 11 PM on January 21 and transferred to the ICU with stomach problem, nausea and fever.

The West Bengal health department officials have sought all test reports of the deceased. At least eight people have died in Thailand from deadly Coronavirus.